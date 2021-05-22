The United States/Mexico border is closed. That is what President Biden keeps saying when reporters ask him what he is going to do about the border. Border authorities report over 178,000 illegals crossed the border in April and the numbers are getting worse. Reporters aren’t allowed in immigration housing facilities, but they are able to film illegal crossings.
President Biden won’t go to the border, and the person who he put in charge of the situation (Vice President Kamala Harris) refuses to go as well. I guess applying the old saying, “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” indicates that there is no border problem.
The problem is that the United States citizens are being hurt by Biden’s open-border policy. As COVID-19 infected illegal immigrants are being bused to large cities, they take the virus with them. The $68 billion being allocated to house, feed, educate, and relocate illegals needs to be allotted to our citizens. Due to job losses from the COVID-19 crisis, we have a record number of homeless veterans and evicted families.
Besides the 178,000 illegals being caught crossing the border, there is probably an equal number not being caught. Some of these are terrorists, some are dangerous criminals, and some are bringing in drugs, all of which destroy our citizens’ lives.
Decades ago our immigration policy was to give citizenship to persons who had abilities that our country needed. Former President Kennedy, in a speech, said, “Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country.” That is the policy that we need to apply to persons wanting to come to the United States.
President Biden is following in the steps of his former boss, President Obama. His philosophy was to be an apologist for the United States and to take policy positions to make the United States a second-rate nation, except President Biden is going further. His policies will make the United States a second-rate socialist country.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio