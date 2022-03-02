The main reason for the invasion is because Putin is a KGB agent and thinks because he is king of Russia that he should be ruler of the world. Then he got help from Biden, Sanders, Kerry, the Gang of Four and most of the Democratic politicians wanting to turn America into a socialist country like Russia and China except for climate change, so they started shutting down our fossil fuel energy independence. Do they not realize that even if the USA cuts our emissions to zero it will not affect climate change because of what the rest of the world is doing?
All they are accomplishing is punishing the working class and the poor; it is not affecting the rich, the elite or ruling class. The real side effect of what they have done is make Putin rich and embolden him to try to take over Ukraine like he did with Crimea under Obama and Biden.
Another side effect of the Biden policy: Pollution will increase because Russia’s oil and gas is not anywhere as clean as our oil and gas. If the Biden administration had any mental ability at all they would know that before you eliminate something that works you have something in place to replace it. Now their stupid ideas are affecting our European allies that need our help.
God save the USA and Ukraine from the Biden mistakes.
