With the election of Joe Biden, the swamp that President Trump talks about will need to get deeper to accommodate the Democratic socialists and their Chinese sympathizers.
Joe Biden likes to brag that he received more votes than any other person who has run for president of the United States. But if his illegal votes were thrown out, he would have received less votes than President Trump.
Joe Biden was not a man of wealth before going into politics. After thirty years of public service, he is now a millionaire with several luxurious homes. Most of his family can also claim millionaire status. After being kicked out of the Navy, Biden’s son, Hunter, flew with Joe Biden to China. Shortly thereafter, Hunter Biden obtained a business deal with the Chinese Communists that brought the Biden family over a billion dollars. Hunter Biden’s business associate, Tony Bobulinski, testified that $10 million was to go to the big man Joe Biden.
Joe Biden and his family became rich using his influence to help the Chinese become an economic power at the expense of the United States and our workers.
I suggest the swamp be named Swamp Biden.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio