How can you militarily conquer America without firing a shot? Start with installing a socialist government, who will in turn control the country’s ability to pump any private or commercial oil. Then empty the country’s own supply of oil “reserves” by creating a crisis of shortage controlled by the government. And totally emptying all the reserves of oil is achievable since all is going out and nothing in
Mr. Biden’s effort to help American’s at the pump with reserve oil is a stretch. Did you know that a large portion of our same oil is still being shipped overseas to Russia, who in turn is supplying other communist countries including China, which is stockpiling oil all over the world for its announced war on America? As for our military, without supplies of oil most military weapons are not worth much in battle, and since surrender is the only option, Joe Biden will be able to say, “It’s not my fault” and simply blame our military. That is called leadership.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.