Why does everyone uphold Biden concerning gas prices, food prices, inflation, economic matters, etc.? Biden’s policies are the reason for each of the preceding problems. The war in Ukraine has nothing to do with our economy.
When Trump was president, everything was cheaper. Example: I had two prescriptions under Trump costing me $1,032 a year. Under Biden the same two prescriptions cost me $4,200 a year.
The Paris agreement on climate change didn’t stop Russia, China, India, etc. from using fossil fuels, which is reportedly the cause of climate change. The nuclear pact with Iran gives them a green light to create a nuclear bomb. Sanctions against them take away the resources to build a bomb or bombs.
Congress is controlled by Democrats as well as federal courts. How can they stymie Biden’s domestic matters? As far as immigration is concerned, we have open borders with two million illegal aliens invading the United States every year since Biden took office. So far that’s three million, which will continue. So much for immigration policies.
As far as abortion is concerned, there as as many against it as are for it. Taking away gun rights won’t stop the killing of innocent people. Keeping them out of the hands of mentally ill people will. Also, limiting the amount of ammunition for AR-15 guns. No one needs 1,000 rounds of ammunition at one time. Just a suggestion.
Common sense goes a long way in solving problems. It seems like our well-educated congressmen and women are lacking it.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.