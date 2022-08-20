We are in the midst of our worst inflation in over 40 years. According to The Economist, the recent spending bill will raise inflation even more.
This crisis is only one of many created by Joe Biden’s policies. We first lost our energy independence and now buy our oil from other countries. Biden then opened our southern border to drug cartels bringing fentanyl and other deadly drugs to poison our youth. Crime is now running rampant in our largest Democrat-controlled cities.
We have lost our status on the world stage because of the weakest president in our history. His blunders have been devastating. It appears that most Democrats strongly support him and don’t care that inflation is destroying our economy and choose to ignore the crisis he has created. Unbelievably, recent polls show most Americans want Democrats to retain control after the November mid-term elections.
Sadly, the media continues to be enamored with Biden and choose to lie and distort stories that would reveal his weaknesses. I am a Democrat and hope that enough of us will vote to take our country out of the hands of extreme liberal Democrats.
