We are in the midst of our worst inflation in over 40 years. According to The Economist, the recent spending bill will raise inflation even more.

This crisis is only one of many created by Joe Biden’s policies. We first lost our energy independence and now buy our oil from other countries. Biden then opened our southern border to drug cartels bringing fentanyl and other deadly drugs to poison our youth. Crime is now running rampant in our largest Democrat-controlled cities.

