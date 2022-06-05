President Biden in his first 500 days as our leader has an approval rating in the dumps. Not his fault.
Many Americans do not understand the limit of the office of the resident of the White House. For example, gas and food prices, inflation, general economic matters, all subject to national and international forces beyond his control. Like all of our presidents, faced with the unexpected, most recently the savage invasion of Ukraine by the Russians.
President Biden has had to repair years of damage from the last administration, especially in foreign policy, uniting the NATO alliance, returning to the Paris Agreement on climate policy, re-engaging with our east Asian and Pacific partners, re-negotiating the nuclear pact with Iran. A long list. All so far successful.
In domestic matters, the president has been stymied by the Congress and our federal courts, from voting and gun reforms, to immigration and climate legislation.
Real power resides in the House of Representatives (the purse) and in the Senate (bills to law). And, any decisions by the US Supreme Court. Civics 101. Our, any, president can only lead and influence. Today gridlock, and partisanship entrenched.
A key to unlock the door to change is the Senate (with its antiquated filibuster rule unknown to any other democracy). The GOP senators represent today an increasing minority of citizens due to every state having two seats. California, the most populous state, two members, and Wyoming, the least populous state, also two members. Not our America today.
Come November, vote. A chance for all of us to transform the Congress and get what many want, from a woman’s rights to stricter gun regulations, to more fair immigration policies, and saving our environment. Or the opposite or a mix. Your choice.
President Biden is not on the ballot but our future is.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.