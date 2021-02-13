President Biden is always verbally sympathizing with our unemployed people. But his actions indicate that he has no compassion for these people, or he doesn’t understand the tragedy that his actions are having on the workers of America.
One of Biden’s first actions was to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. This action will throw thousands of workers into the employment line. It will disrupt whole communities and people’s way of life. If he had compassion for these workers, he would have waited until the economy had recovered from the China virus.
Shutting down the pipeline and Biden’s other environmental policy measures will make us dependent on our enemies for fuel. It will further increase our unemployment rate.
Biden also wants a federal mandated $15 hourly wage. With our economy reeling from the China virus, this is no time to increase the minimum wage.
Biden’s opening our borders will see an increase of thousands, maybe millions of people competing for jobs.
The workers of the United States need policies that will increase employment. Without these policies Biden’s words of sympathy are a farce.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio