We’ve lost another one, one of the ablest and best of another generation. Bill McMullen passed recently. Bill was an avid sports fan who followed Marshall University and local high schools, especially Vinson High School (Spring Valley), where his son, Deron, played in the state tournament.
Always a fitness advocate, Bill was a swimmer at the YMCA early on and transitioned to weight machines and the recumbent bike. That’s where Bill gathered with his friends to discuss politics, sports, health issues and family, which he was most proud of.
Bill was a veteran who wore his Air Force hat to show it. He liked people but hated the direction he perceived his country was headed. That would get him fired up instantly. And to express his dislike he wrote several letters to Voice of the People, which The Herald-Dispatch published, much to his surprise.
Bill learned to navigate the internet and the iPhone as he aged gracefully. He continued to sing in the choir at Vinson Memorial Christian Church. He also worked crossword puzzles daily, which he said helped his mental alertness. And when his doctor advised him to walk with a cane, he did reluctantly, saying, “I don’t need it, but I do it to please him.”
After retiring from Workforce West Virginia (45 years), Bill volunteered to drive veterans to and from their appointments at the VA hospital.
And when his friends called Bill at home, he acknowledged that he’d not been able to return to the YMCA. He wasn’t angry at anyone or sad. He said, “Everyone is dealing with something.” That was Bill — a realist and strong to the end and appreciative of his friends.
In the words of singer George Jones, we ask,”Who’s gonna fill them shoes?”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.