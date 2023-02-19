The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

We’ve lost another one, one of the ablest and best of another generation. Bill McMullen passed recently. Bill was an avid sports fan who followed Marshall University and local high schools, especially Vinson High School (Spring Valley), where his son, Deron, played in the state tournament.

Always a fitness advocate, Bill was a swimmer at the YMCA early on and transitioned to weight machines and the recumbent bike. That’s where Bill gathered with his friends to discuss politics, sports, health issues and family, which he was most proud of.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you