My father, Edward Starling, was omitted from the Black History flag display in Huntington. My family lived in Huntington from 1979 until my mother died in 2018. I had a home in Huntington until this past fall. My father was the first Black associate athletic director at Marshall. He was probably the first Black associate athletic director at a PWI in West Virginia. He helped to keep the Marshall football program together when no else would speak to it. He also was the first Black jury commissioner for Cabell County and for the entire state. He had other firsts and notable moments in Huntington and West Virginia. This needs to be rectified and he needs to be recognized for what he did for this area.
I don’t live there and my mother is deceased, but I do keep up with Huntington news. I’m still working to get the Marshall University Athletic Department to recognize him in a permanent manner for his efforts at Marshall University. This omission disappoints me, as it was an omission by peers. He is very much a part of Huntington’s Black History. He earned a place in Huntington by his actions in this community. I have the documents to attest to his successes in the Huntington and West Virginia. Ask me!
All I ask is “Do the right thing.” Give honor where honor is due!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.