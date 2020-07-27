Essential reporting in volatile times.

I fear another civil war. There is no further protection in any of our great cities. The peaceful Black Lives Matter gangs and protesters have burned, looted and murdered unsuspecting neighbors ,using their own children for target practice. Our police are doing great — either retiring, quitting or hiding.

St. Louis has had some success by stripping private homes and neighbors of their last arm of protection. The police were so ashamed of what they were doing to their neighbors they refused to be identified by the cameras. St. Louis, why don’t you do what that great Northern city did? Load your weapons in what you have left of your squad cars and get out of town?

The fearful “Black Lives Matter” have destroyed police protection in all Democrat-led and -protected cities. Who receives all of Black Lives Matter’s donations? Perhaps they’re tired of just looting and burning businesses.

I don’t believe our children are in danger. Black Lives Matter seems to have a taste for murdering their own. At least so far.

Charles “Bill” Turner

Wellington, Fla.

