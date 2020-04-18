Tri-state residents should notice the very real connections between COVID-19 and our drug epidemic. West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky are numbers 1, 2, and 3 for the highest per capita overdoses nationwide. Instead of asking, “Why is my son/daughter abusing drugs?” We need to ask, “Why is my son/daughter being arrested for using what were initially legal cough suppressants and painkillers prescribed to my great-great-great- grandparents?”
Morphine, heroin, and codeine were first isolated by pharmaceutical companies in the 19th century. They were often legal without a prescription and were used to treat pneumonia and the flu, which killed tens of millions of people. Doctors prescribed opioids to treat Spanish flu patients in 1918, and they do it for respiratory illnesses today.
For those parents who believe their children to be “morally corrupt” because they use opioids, just look at human history and see that we exist in a world that created those drugs to respond to viral and bacterial diseases that we perpetuate through our irresponsible ecological and political practices.
When we were hunter-gatherers (for 98% of our history), diseases could not spread to pandemic levels because we lived in small bands and lived in tandem with our environment. Zoonotic (animal-borne) diseases could only transfer to humans on a wide scale and thus kill millions only after we abandoned our evolutionary nature in favor of sedentary farming 11,000 years ago, which led to the rise of civilization.
That new, artificial ecology created a planet-wide petri dish that enables diseases to become pandemic over and over again. If we understand the historical chain of events that unfolded between farming, the rise of advanced civilizations, diseases, and drugs, we could question why we have used so many of our finite resources to punish people for using substances created to alleviate what are essentially diseases created by civilization.
Chris White
Barboursville