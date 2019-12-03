Thanks to The Herald-Dispatch, I am reading the local newspaper again, even though I am totally blind.
I read the news via National Federation of the Blind (NFB) Newsline, which allows me to read the news in an auditory manner over the phone. On Sept. 23 there was some sort of problem and all that was in the Newsline edition of The Herald-Dispatch was the obituaries. Then Nov. 7 a lot of articles started showing up, then apparently things began to sort out due to The Herald-Dispatch staff diligence, and a few days later the articles were again organized into sections. The last two weekends it was again only the obituaries, but articles from the weekend were mixed into the Monday Newsline edition.
I very much appreciate the work of the staff who brought Newsline service back. I am sure that many other blind people in the area also appreciate being able to read The Herald-Dispatch once again.
Also, thanks to the National Federation of the Blind for providing Newsline and the James and Alice Teubert Charitable Trust for providing startup funding.
If you or someone you know is blind or visually impaired and want to know more about Newsline services, including The Herald-Dispatch by phone, go to nfbnewsline@nfb.org or call 866-504-7300.
Michael Nuce
Greenbottom