For the past week, I have been seeing very similar articles and letters in both the Huntington and Charleston newspapers calling for action against gun violence. In both cases, they cite that gun deaths are rising in West Virginia and call for opposition to proposed legislation allowing constitutional carry and other Second Amendment rights. These notices are pushing for membership in and support of the “Moms Demand Action” program, which is funded by Mike Bloomberg with the express intent of eliminating Americans’ rights for self-defense.
I would particularly like to challenge the primary argument that increased gun rights have caused the increase in gun deaths in West Virginia. Yes, there have been more incidents of guns being used. However, check the circumstances. The great majority of these cases have been associated with drug- or gang-type activities. If you check the police listing of arrests involving guns, almost all cases have a violation listed of “felon in possession of firearm.” So, apparently, although gun laws have not prevented them carrying and using weapons, we are to believe that more restrictive laws would suddenly make these felons into law-abiding, Sunday school-going model citizens?
In fact, down in Texas a month ago, we saw that an armed good guy did take out an armed killer, preventing further loss of life. Yet Mr. Bloomberg and his followers say that we should lock away our weapons, where they cannot be quickly accessed for self-defense. Put plainly and simply, the only value of a stored weapon is for the criminal to steal and pawn after he has finished with his victim.
George McKinney
Hurricane, W.Va.
Shame on those politicizing disease
Re: “Coronavirus threats president’s economic boasts,” Sunday, March 1, by Dave Peyton.
I sure am glad that Dave Peyton in his Herald-Dispatch opinion seems to get a thrill or, least has wishful thinking, that it is OK to politicize a pandemic disease like coronavirus on the citizens of the United States.
This just shows how low political point-making with suffering of your own neighbors can go.
Shame on you, Mr. Peyton! Would it be too difficult to express gratitude for those who are trying to protect us with policies and effort against this slow- spreading threat? So-called journalists and opinionists have made special effort at fearmongering with no positive outcome in mind other than a sick need to instill fear.
No matter what is being done, it seems to never be enough for some folks who never make a meaningful contribution other than criticize effort and express a covert wish for failure so they can mock the effort so they can gain undeserving point of “I told you so.”
That would be a hollow, empty victory as your friends and neighbors become sick and maybe die around you.
Yes! But you got your political points!
Mr. Peyton seems ready to demonstrate to our youth how being disrespectful of our president gains points with his peer group. Then he will, if not already, write an article about how disrespectful our young people are today when all they need to do is look at our adult examples. Nice going, Mr. Peyton!
Tom Walker
South Point, Ohio