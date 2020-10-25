I have known Bob Bailey for 25-plus years, and he is the same person now as he was when I met him. His track record is exemplary in every office he has held in Huntington. He is a kind, understanding and generous person and takes his position very seriously in whatever office he holds. We couldn’t have a more qualified or intelligent candidate in the office of City Council at large. You would be hard pressed to find anyone who will work as hard and honor the office he is elected to. If you want this city to move forward, he is the logical choice. He has been an asset to this city and the county for many years, and we will improve and move up with him in office.
April Fotos
Huntington