The Cabell County school district has many needs. It has even more wants. The upcoming bond levy is one leg of a multi-legged stool that combined with our current resources, the special county levy, and the School Building Authority should allow the district to address the facility improvements as outlined in the bond as well as the other projects currently listed in our ten-year plan. A quick example: Altizer’s renovations are not listed in the levy, but if the levy passes, Altizer’s needs will be taken care of.

It’s important to remember that bond is one part of the funding strategy for the ten year plan.

Carole Garrison

Ona

