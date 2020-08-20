As the parent of students in our public schools, I ask that you join me and vote for the Cabell County school bond this Saturday, Aug. 22.
In Cabell County, we have public schools still operating that were opened when President Franklin Roosevelt was in the White House, are not handicap accessible, and do not possess necessary safety infrastructure to adequately protect our children.
With the passage of the upcoming Cabell County school bond, we will address many of these shortcomings and give our students, teachers and staff the modern facilities to create a fair playing field with other counties and states.
And it’s important to remember that this bond replaces a bond that is ending, so there will be little impact upon the property owners of Cabell County.
Modern classrooms are the foundation of our educational system, especially as we prepare for a post-COVID-19 world. It’s also important to remember that our public schools are often an important rallying point in our community and often serve as a safety net for those of us in need. That sense of connection and helping our neighbors should always be recognized.
I hope you will vote for the Cabell County school bond on Aug. 22. As our economy works to rebound from COVID-19, this kind of educational infrastructure is needed, well-timed and provides the bedrock for future success of our most valuable natural resource – our children.
Stacie Issa
Culloden