Before written history, human and wolf destinies intertwine. Alliance of two top predators, homo sapiens and wolf dogs, about 40,000 years ago in Europe marks a precipitous demise of Neanderthals, according to Pat Shipman’s “The Invaders.” Yet, everyone with blue eyes has Neanderthal heritage. Dog lineage from then to now follows the route of purposeful breeding. Their inborn traits guarantee success at hunting game, herding livestock and protecting us, among other jobs.
As kids visiting Grandfather’s farm, we watched border collie Shep in amazement. A few words and hand signals from Grandpa prompted Shep to round up sheep or cows. Shep understood and dutifully executed his wishes, herding cows to milk or sheep to shear. Our parents warned us never to use those commands with Shep.
My parents always owned a watchdog. Faithful mutt Bingo without fail alerted us to anyone arriving at our house. Dogs played an important role in our childhood development with their loyalty and friendship.
Dogs continue to amaze with their abilities. Recent studies using magnetic resonance imaging show dogs anticipate praise more than food. The human and dog bond occurs at the emotional level. Doris Day describes it, “I have found that when you are deeply troubled, there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source.
Dogs’ ability to read human body language evokes Bill Murray’s comment, “I’m suspicious of people who don’t like dogs, but I trust a dog when it doesn’t like a person.”
Alliance between two species evolves into something approaching love. It may not make a lick of sense, but feelings rarely do. Canine companions touch the heart. As Gilda Radner noted, “I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive.”
