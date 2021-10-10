The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In a recent Herald-Dispatch poll, respondents believe management experience is more important than higher education experience in the search for a new president at Marshall University. The last time many of you put your faith in perceived management (business) experience, we ended up with Donald Trump as president of the U.S. We all know how that turned out!

Bios for each of the finalists were published in the Oct. 3 edition of The Herald-Dispatch. It seems clear to me that Brad Smith falls at the bottom of that list of candidates. Yes, he’s a Kenova native, and, yes, he’s a Marshall graduate, but his qualifications don’t stack up with the other contenders.

A West Virginia state agency under the thumb of Gov. Jim Justice, who is riddled with his own ethics issues, gave a vague reply to the appropriateness of hiring Smith. Let’s not forget that Smith has been a contributor to Justice and to Marshall. Buying one’s name to be placed on a building is one thing. Buying an employment position, especially as important as president, is another. It’s time we stop allowing the wealthy and powerful to do whatever they wish.

David DuVall

Flatwoods, Ky.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you