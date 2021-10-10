In a recent Herald-Dispatch poll, respondents believe management experience is more important than higher education experience in the search for a new president at Marshall University. The last time many of you put your faith in perceived management (business) experience, we ended up with Donald Trump as president of the U.S. We all know how that turned out!
Bios for each of the finalists were published in the Oct. 3 edition of The Herald-Dispatch. It seems clear to me that Brad Smith falls at the bottom of that list of candidates. Yes, he’s a Kenova native, and, yes, he’s a Marshall graduate, but his qualifications don’t stack up with the other contenders.
A West Virginia state agency under the thumb of Gov. Jim Justice, who is riddled with his own ethics issues, gave a vague reply to the appropriateness of hiring Smith. Let’s not forget that Smith has been a contributor to Justice and to Marshall. Buying one’s name to be placed on a building is one thing. Buying an employment position, especially as important as president, is another. It’s time we stop allowing the wealthy and powerful to do whatever they wish.
