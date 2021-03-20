I am opposed to the brickyard in Barboursville as the site for Davis Creek Elementary School for the following reasons:
The brickyard location will be a traffic nightmare for residents and parents of the children that will be attending. The road that is presently serving that area is a two-lane windy roadway that barely handles the traffic now, especially in the morning and early evening. Building an access road on the other side will be very costly. School buses traveling on this roadway in the numbers that will be required will be very dangerous for the children as well as for the residents.
Widening that roadway is impossible due to the homes already there. Then you have the railway tunnel as well, which is already dangerous. I am not sure exactly who promised who or what, but it not the best for the children.
Who will gain from this venture is the question. Barboursville will get the money from the sale of the brickyard. I am sure that is very favorable for the mayor and the council members because they have been trying to sell the property since acquiring it.
I am wondering just how the parents of the children that will attend the school will feel about sending their children off to a school that may or may not be safe because of possible contaminants in that soil and with unsafe access to the school.
The other question is how will the students be chosen to attend Davis Creek vs. the Village of Barboursville Elementary? I am a proud Barboursville resident who does not criticize often. However, in this case I am very concerned about the safety of our residents and the children who will attend Davis Creek Elementary.
George Daniel
Barboursville