As we are all dealing with the current public health situation, it is very clear we need to reconfigure the nation’s supply chain for goods. We need to be less dependent on other countries for basic necessities and health care goods.
We need to move our source for medical devices, personal protection equipment (gloves, masks, goggles, etc.), medicines (especially antibiotics) and other critical supplies back to America. We can’t count on China, India, or anywhere else to provide these for us in a time of crisis.
We need to focus our money of developing supply chains for these items in North America, and whole lot of the goods need to be made in the United States. These goods need to be made in North America, and if the U.S. government has to subsidize the industry to ensure most of them are made in the U.S., then so be it.
This is one of the biggest threats to our national security and the health and safety of U.S. citizens. I’m willing to forgo some of my paycheck every week so that these industries come back to America. I bet most Americans are also willing to do so.
Jeremiah Underhill
St. Albans, W.Va.