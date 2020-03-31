We are seeing and hearing much discussion of the problems of workers and America as we try to work our way through this virus crisis. People are worried about how they will survive being laid off for indeterminate periods on top of the worries about finding needed supplies to merely survive until our normal systems begin to work again. These concerns are increased by shortages of critical medical supplies and the threatened possible withholding of drugs by the Chinese manufacturers who have replaced many of the “Made in America” pharmaceuticals and supplies.
We should be looking at the weaknesses that this virus attack is exposing. Too many of our industries have been moved offshore where we have no control of production or quality, and timing of deliveries can be weeks or even months offset. Why do we rely on China to supply drugs, often of uncertain quality (as previous scandals of contaminated, even cancer-causing drugs have shown)? Why do we have idled steel and aluminum factories here in the Rust Belt? And especially, why do we have direct shipments from Chinese facilities to customers here in America, opening a channel for importation of intrusive insects or viruses with no controls? (I have to admit guilt here, having received eBay purchases direct from China).
I propose that we not waste a good crisis, but instead use this as an opportunity to restart the American economy, putting Americans back to work and making us self-reliant again. This will require hard work and planning by all sectors, particularly our lawmakers, in directing and protecting these industries from unfair competition from overseas sources. But we have done this before, as we saw in the recovery after the 1930’s Great Depression, and becoming the backbone of the free world for decades.
George McKinney
Hurricane, W.Va.