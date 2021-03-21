I’m glad the Legislature is finally on the way to taking concrete action on improving broadband internet access to all parts of West Virginia. If the pandemic has taught us nothing else, we have learned how absolutely vital fast, reliable internet is to children’s education, vaccination registration and a host of daily living activities.
But access is only half of the equation.
The other half, and it’s a big one in this state, is cost. Making broadband available to all is useless if it’s going to cost us $100 a month or more to get it. Such prices are within the realm of possibility, especially in the rural areas where doing any kind of infrastructure automatically costs more. We currently pay $66 a month for what Frontier Communications calls “broadband lite” with blazing fast (cough) 1 megabyte download speeds. It’s really DSL service that works when it feels like it, is unreliable at best and can go out without warning for days or weeks at a time. And we live in the city.
How many people in rural areas are going to be able to afford broadband at $100 or more per month? Not a lot, which will drive the price up even more for those who do use it. It’s time for the state Public Service Commission to regulate internet costs and price structures in West Virginia so we all have access to not only the internet speeds we need, but a service we can actually afford.
Monty Fowler
Huntington