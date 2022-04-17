As the song “At Last” brings joy to romantic hearts, so does the news that Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has followed through with his pledge to transport illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. His first busload was delivered April 13 near the U.S. Capitol. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged for the same type of transport to be delivered to Delaware, near Mr. Biden’s family estate.
In my opinion, both governors are showing America what real leadership looks like. It’s known as “pushback” against an uncaring federal government. I am sure Mr. Biden will have nasty things to say about both governors, but too late, as both bus convoys are underway. I believe millions of Americans will support this action. After all, D.C. is full of opportunities not found in rural areas, such as schools, jobs, medical care and plenty of room for more immigrants. It will truly become a real “melting pot” and perhaps room for another political party. You think?
