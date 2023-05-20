Vincent Kosuga starts out as farmer in Pine Island, New York. His customers include U.S. Army and Campbell’s soup. He also trades wheat on Merc, bringing family to near bankruptcy. Wife Pauline insists that he only farm after family friend bails them out.
In 1950s, Vince becomes bored with growing onions. He ignores Polly’s pleas not to trade again. This time sticking with onions, which he knows. He understands specific times of planting and harvesting. Lucrative market is tied to “limited storability.” Being devoid of new onions for months and old stores spoiling, harvest floods market with farmers vying for best price.
Kosuga becomes rich buying and selling onion futures. “Future” being a financial contract obligating buyer to purchase asset (or seller to trade asset) at predetermined future date and price. Knowing his crop progressing well, he surmises market will follow. So, he bribes weather official at Chicago office to issue severe frost warning. Panic selling ensues, handing him jackpot.
In 1955, Kosuga teams up with Sam Siegel to buy 98% of onions in Chicago (30 million pounds). With entire onion supply under control, they inflate price to $2.75 per 50-pound sack. Then they follow with short selling onion futures (betting onions price will fall). Given they own all onions, they guarantee themselves huge profits from falling prices to 10 cents per sack in span of six months. This bankrupts many people but makes Kosuga $8.5 million. However, he loses trading license for 10 months and pays small fine.
Then-Rep. Gerald Ford, R-Mich., addresses speculator market control of onions with bill. In 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower signs Onion Futures Act. It’s now illegal to trade onion futures in America.
Eisenhower’s signature ended Onion King reign. Kosuga donated fortune to charity. He opened restaurant “The Jolly Onion Inn” where he worked as chef. Pine Island community voted him 1987 citizen of year.
