Based on dhhr.gov, Cabell County vaccine rates are low. Of people 12 and up, only about 58% have had at least one dose, and only 50% are fully vaccinated. Kids are going back to school Aug. 18. The only way to keep children under 12 safe, since they can’t be vaccinated themselves, is to keep COVID under control in the overall population. And since very few people are masking or keeping apart any longer, the only way to do that is to be vaccinated. But people aren’t, and the numbers are rising daily.
The lowest rate of vaccination is in the 12-18 age group. There are 18,113 children under 18 in Cabell County. Of those, 4,965 are under 5. Based on that, I estimate (it’s not perfect, but likely to be reasonably accurate) that there are about 12,000 children under 12. So there are about 6,000 children between 12 and 18 eligible for a vaccine.
Of eligible children, 1,745, or about 29%, are fully vaccinated, and 2,492, or about 41.5%, have had at least one shot. That is definitely not enough to contain an outbreak of the delta variant in the schools. And cases among young people are rising.
This is what Gov. Jim Justice, Clay Marsh, the boards of education and everyone working in the state of West Virginia should be focusing on. Instead, we find that there are no regular testing or temperature check requirements set up yet, no air circulation or ultraviolet light disinfection plans, no mask mandates for schools in the fall and no requirements that eligible students either be vaccinated or tested regularly. We have millions in CARES Act funding sitting around, and children in harm’s way.
Gov. Justice says we don’t want to “panic,” but the best way to avoid panic is to be prepared. We’re not.
Lydia Patton
Ona
Governor must push for schools safe from COVID
Gov. Justice, make room. As a teacher and a parent, I’ve been reading across news sources (an important research tip, kids!) about the delta variant. It’s hitting fast; clearly our medical experts are working hard, but they haven’t had quite enough time to fully understand its impact. There is agreement, however, from the AAP and the CDC, and it seems like just about anyone else who has made the right calls about fighting COVID’s first waves that masks in schools are the smart move.
In the next few weeks, we will be herding our largest unvaccinated population together, indoors, for over seven hours a day, five days a week. Again, Gov. Justice, as you think about that, I’ll excuse you to the restroom.
Several states are now reporting their highest number of COVID hospitalizations in children since the pandemic began. That’s before school even begins. Reports say the possibility of a child vaccine isn’t even thinkable until the winter. Fortunately, child deaths from COVID in the U.S. haven’t increased, but if you know any COVID “long haulers,” you certainly don’t want to see a child face that.
Still, full-blown virtual school is an option, and, boy, did we all love that, right?
The path is clear, Mr. Governor: Mandate the safety protocols in schools. The masks. The sanitizing. The distancing. Even the flimsy desk shields. It all gives us a better shot at making it through this thing.
You took a lot of crap for your decisions last year — and I shoveled quite a bit your way — but I truly do believe you want to save lives and prevent trauma. Not every school district has a Dr. Marsh advising them. Frankly, most school boards and superintendents just try to avoid public outcry. They’re not all going to make the best decision on this. It’s up to you, Big Jim.
Adam Culver
Huntington
Biden allows COVID into US through southern border
Why is it not your number one story and headline or even mentioned in your paper about the crisis at our southern border when a big part of your paper is about the pandemic? Now our federal government is asking immigrants from all over the world to come into our country infected or not and sending them in secret all over spreading the virus. Is it because you are afraid that the government will shut you down or your financer will stop paying you? This is a manufactured invasion created by our puppet president and needs to be stopped.
Please get off your butt and pay attention to what is going on in D.C. trying to completely change our country by executive order.
Stand up for America!
Terry Thornburg
Huntington