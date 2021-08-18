I am both a pastor and a father of two young children. I have experienced the personal struggles that weigh on you as a leader in the care of other lives during this pandemic. I’ve lost sleep over decisions we have had to make regarding whether our church should be open, what ministry adaptations should we make and how to chart a new course through changing circumstances. I know what it is like to hear complaints from all sides in our pandemic response. So, I appreciate the challenges that the leadership of Cabell County Schools has faced throughout the pandemic. They deserve our respect and admiration for their leadership.
While I appreciate their leadership during the pandemic, I can also be disappointed in their recent decision that affects young children who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine. An optional mask requirement for students, especially those 12 and under, is unhelpful, especially as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in our community. The decision exposes those very children to a higher level of risk. While I recognize that everyone is tired of wearing masks, myself included, our first concern should be to the well-being of our most vulnerable and our children.
As a pastor, I have lived and led throughout this pandemic with the motto of “do no harm.” It is a bedrock principle of Methodist theology that is grounded in our love of God and neighbor. Right now, doing no harm to our children means putting into place measures that can provide an extra level of safety and care until they can receive the vaccine. This means requiring masks in buildings where children under 12 are present.
I hope that Cabell County Schools will reconsider this decision and do no harm to our children.
Shannon Blosser
Huntington
After 20 years, Afghanistan taught US a bitter lesson
Watching the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan, I keep having feelings of rage and betrayal. America has tried to create a civilized country for 20 years, expending thousands of our young soldiers’ lives, not counting those who have been wounded and maimed in body and spirit, along with trillions of dollars in aid to “rebuild” the country. For 20 years, we were told that we were giving people a new hope, a democracy they could support and sustain. Uncountable billions of dollars worth of arms, military equipment and industrial materials were left as we withdrew for the Afghani government to defend and build its country.
But we have seen the supposedly trained Afghan army surrender en masse or simply disappear. And now what will become of all that American effort and treasure? The armaments we left will be turned against the civilized world, redirected into both terrorist and direct military attacks. The schools we created will no longer accept girls and women but will teach fanaticism and terrorist methods to young men. Quite literally, the world would have been better if we had dumped all that effort, lives and treasure in the middle of the ocean. At least there it would not have come back to attack us.
Watching the surrender of the supposedly trained Afghan army, I keep being reminded of the words of a poem by James Oppenheim, written a hundred years ago, titled “The Slave.” It begins with “They set the slave free” and ends with “They can only set free men free, and there is no need of that — free men set themselves free.” Sadly, that is proven here; you cannot create a democracy or give a nation a government they do not want. We now have the examples of both Vietnam and Afghanistan to attest to that truth. Are we now ready to learn that lesson?
George McKinney
Hurricane, W.Va.
Unite or face the COVID-19
pandemic’s worsening attack
I worry that we have yet to see the worst COVID-19 has to offer. I understand that the lambda variant is now being tracked in America, Florida in particular. This variant like the dominant delta variant is highly transmissible. However, the fact that it may be vaccine-resistant should frighten us all.
We could stop the mutation of this virus by simply getting vaccinated, thus denying the virus a host. Come on, America! If we’re truly in this together, then do your part.
“In our obsession with antagonisms of the moment, we often forget how much unites all the members of humanity. Perhaps we need some outside, universal threat to make us recognize this common bond. I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world.” — Ronald Reagan, Sept. 21, 1987.
What a disappointment we must be to President Reagan, for isn’t this virus an alien threat of a sort? The lack of a unified global response to this pandemic is sad. Instead we have seen nations and states rushing to defend and support their own socioeconomic interests and individuals who’ve lost all compassion for others, refusing to sacrifice for the sake of the greater good.
What does this say about this generation? Would we have won two world wars with the mentality of Americans today? Would we, as Reagan hoped, unite to fight off an alien threat? It certainly doesn’t look promising.
America, I dare you to prove me wrong. Please get vaccinated and wear a mask in public. After this year and a half of hell, it’s only together that we can hope to put this behind us and open our nation and its economy again.
Richard Duvendeck II
Chesapeake, Ohio