The Cabell County Public Library is looking for some friends.
Since 1944, the Friends of the Library group has worked to aid and support the library. The Friends help fund children’s programming, provide new equipment and emerging technology, sponsor library appearances by authors and other interesting speakers and lobby for adequate funding for our downtown library and its seven branch libraries that dot the county.
This week (Oct. 20-26) is National Friends of the Library Week, a perfect opportunity to spotlight the efforts of the Friends.
As a longtime library supporter, I invite you to join those of us who have banded together as the Friends of the Library. Our membership dues start out at a highly affordable $5 a year, although we certainly welcome donations of any amount.
And currently we’re offering a bargain. Our group operates on a calendar year basis. Ordinarily, if you signed up now your membership would expire Dec. 31. But in observance of Friends week, any memberships we receive now will be good, not just for the remaining two months of this year but for all of 2020.
You can mail your tax-deductible check, made out to the “Friends of the Library,” to the library at 455 Ninth St., Huntington WV 25701.
James E. Casto
Huntington