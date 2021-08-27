The numbers and resultant situations are staggering; approximately 1,000 people dying daily of COVID-19, a health care system that is overloaded, people who must delay life-saving surgeries, and children who are hospitalized who are too young to receive a vaccine.
Last week the Cabell County Board of Education voted to not have a mask mandate in Cabell County schools despite the CDC’s and Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s recommendation that we do so. The board of education is supposed to be doing everything in their power to keep children safe. Instead, they have taken the “easier” path in order to avoid repercussions and backlash. It is an all too familiar situation; instead of following science and health experts’ guidelines, the board of education has decided to practice political expediency.
Why wouldn’t anyone want to do everything possible to protect vulnerable children? Is the idea of personal freedom more important than the life of a child? Will you be at peace with a decision that results in the illness and/or death of a child?
