I worked in the polls at this past election, and have for many years, in Cabell County. That was Nov. 3. Now it’s Nov. 24 and still I haven’t been paid. This has taken way too long.
I have called the county clerk and just got the runaround. I finally called the Secretary of State’s office yesterday and learned that Cabell County uses a vendor to cut their checks!
Back when I started working in the elections, we had our checks by Saturday of the same week. Then it got later and later. This is the longest it had ever been.
Most of the poll workers are senior citizens, and we do it for the money, certainly not because we love the 15- or 16-hour day. Cabell County needs to either fire their vendor or cut their own checks. To me this is an expense they don’t need.
I have talked with several poll workers that are upset because they haven’t been paid and they say they will never work the polls again. You would think that since they have such problems getting workers they would get them paid fast.
Sheila Clark
Huntington