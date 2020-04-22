My cable TV was interrupted on April 10. I called and called them and even waited on hold for an hour and a half. Finally after speaking to an agent I was told that cable TV isn’t considered an essential service and I would have to wait. During this pandemic my TV is the only way I have to keep up and pass my time, so I want my cable provider to know that to a senior citizen that lives alone, cable TV is an essential service.
Sheila Clark
Huntington
Reflect on what is important in life
Standing at the graveside services, acknowledging everything is different, there are visual and auditory senses that things are the same. The birds singing, the smell of fresh cut grass, beautiful sky and flowers in bloom all seem to say, “This, too, shall pass, and it will once again be well.” All signs that a new season is upon us.
As we continue on this pandemic journey together, words that are often echoed are, “I could use a hug, or I miss my hugs.” May I suggest that hugging is a direct communication to the heart? It’s the equivalent of medicine intravenously infused into our bodies. Hugging is an immediate inoculation of compassion, care and of love for others. While change is imminent, the reality is that this world probably can’t make it without a hug. A hug is an equalizer that adds balance to an already social distanced world.
Equally we all receive 168 hours a week to spend as we desire, understanding that it will never be replenished. The hope is that as we are paused, we genuinely reflect on what’s important. Yes, God first and hopefully our family and our friends but I challenge you to ask yourself what’s really important and what is not.
Outside of work and emotional freedom, why the urgency to take ourselves off of pause? Reflecting prior to the pandemic, were we investing our time wisely, and was it influencing people and the world around us positively?
Death comes but once and every one of us has a seat reserved in the waiting room of mortality. When our name is called, this journey here on earth ends. There are no do-overs. However, we can decide how to invest our time or wait until eternity to see if we made the right choices. Our friends and family will reflect on our life and decide for themselves the value of our time investments. Let’s reflect, exercise wisdom, slow down and re-focus on what really matters, which should be those we say we love.
Fred H. Kitchen
Owner
Henson and Kitchen Mortuary
