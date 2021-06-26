The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

At last! After weeks of saying no, Kamala Harris announced she will now visit the southern border to view the immigration problem. Why so sudden? It just so happens that President Trump was invited last week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit the Texas state border and inspect same. Trump was very pleased and announced his acceptance for a visit late this month. So, Kamala thinks no one will connect these events. Really?

I can imagine a ceremony with Trump and Abbott driving the first spike in the ground for the wall between Texas and Mexico, built entirely with Texas funds. Who do you think will upstage who?

Dorsey “Dan” Boyd

Chesapeake, Ohio

