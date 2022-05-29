The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Now that the votes have been counted and certification is taking place, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the voters of Cabell County for your support and confidence, in my 24 years of commission experience and my ability to fill the unexpired term of Nancy Cartmill.

I’m known as a man who supports democracy, transparency and a helper to those in need, no matter the situation.

As I promised you, I will not vote for any new taxes, and my office will be open to all citizens if I am elected in the November general election.

I will always support veterans and senior citizen organizations, and I promise you I will be a full-time county commissioner. Thank you again and remember I have 24 years experience as a commissioner and am a proud son of Marshall University.

Bob Bailey

Huntington

