The West Virginia State Senate has been sent a bill that would cap insulin prices in the state. While this is great, it could be better. There is a bill that would not only cap prices of insulin but also cap prices of all medication that U.S. citizens need and would provide universal healthcare. This bill is the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, which has been shot down on the U.S. Senate floor by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
The FTV:JRLA would reveal Big Pharma paying off our politicians in elections — companies like Purdue Pharma that are responsible for the opioid epidemic in West Virginia and other blue-collar states. By exposing and reducing the spending Big Pharma can do in elections, this would make our politicians focus on their citizens and pass legislation that would make medication like insulin actually affordable and cap the price.
While I appreciate West Virginia as a state doing this, I and plenty of other young people want the federal government to pass legislation that would do just that.
