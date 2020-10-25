It’s not enough to just replace the president. He could not have passed such reckless and harmful policies without the support and blind devotion of Senate Republicans. Shelley Moore Capito is no exception.
First, she sides with Republicans who want to dismantle the Affordable Healthcare Act with no viable replacement, in the midst of a pandemic no less. Next up comes the gutting of Medicare and Social Security. Lastly, with her urgency to confirm Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, she chooses to stand against women’s rights among other conservative targets.
In one of Senator Capito’s election ads, she calls upon the character of West Virginia. I believe in the character of the regular West Virginian. I don’t trust Shelley Moore Capito’s character. When she stands with the other Republicans as they try to deny Americans healthcare and try to destroy Medicare and Social Security and when she fails to condemn the president when he makes hateful, incendiary remarks, she proves herself to be a political coward.
Now, as she has blatantly gone back on her statements of 2016 about confirming a justice in an election year, she proves herself a hypocrite. These are not the characteristics of a senator, let allow any employee. Remember, she’s supposed to work for us, not the Republican party.
West Virginia deserves better. On election day, do not be afraid of the Democrat label of the Paula Jean Swearengin. She will not allow your needed services to disappear. Stop voting for party labels and vote for someone who will actually do something to help you. Shelley Moore Capito cannot be trusted to be that person.
Jim Hammond
Morgantown