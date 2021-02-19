Mr. Biden, tear down that fence. This fence with barbed wire on top is not needed around the Capitol and the surrounding area of monuments and other sights. This area belongs to the people. Our citizens should continue to be allowed to bring their families to the nation’s Capitol and surrounding grounds to delve into our history and traditions.
What are our members of Congress afraid of? There are thousands of National Guard troops and a tall fence topped with barbed wire surrounding the Capitol. Our intelligence officials say there is no credible threat to the Capitol or its members.
If the Democrats want to create barriers, they should finish the wall between the United States and Mexico and send the National Guard there to help control who comes into our country.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio