I listened to U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito discuss the difficulties of dealing with her parents’ suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As someone who shares those feelings as my wife suffers from this cruel plague, unlike Senator Capito, I pay for her care without government funds.
I was somewhat astounded when I heard her say that she used Medicare funding to pay for hospice care for her parents. I am sure that Gov. Moore as well as Sen. Capito are millionaires.
I don’t understand how Senator Capito can justify using this funding when she opposed the recent legislation that imposed a $1.10 per ton tax on coal to fund payments to coal miners who are disabled by black lung disease. Since coal is currently selling for over $200 per ton, the black lung tax amounts to less than one half of 1%.
I guess that Senator Capito is a true Trumpian conservative, that is, rob from the poor and graft to the rich.
