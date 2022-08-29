The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I listened to U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito discuss the difficulties of dealing with her parents’ suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As someone who shares those feelings as my wife suffers from this cruel plague, unlike Senator Capito, I pay for her care without government funds.

I was somewhat astounded when I heard her say that she used Medicare funding to pay for hospice care for her parents. I am sure that Gov. Moore as well as Sen. Capito are millionaires.

