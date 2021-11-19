I was visiting a friend at a Huntington apartment complex close to Marshall campus. When I came out to leave, my car had been towed. The parking lot had no signs posted, so I had no idea I was parked where I shouldn’t have been, and when I contacted the apartment’s rental office I was told that my friend I was visiting should have told me that the parking lot I was parked in was for residents only.
The local towing company that towed it away charged me $125 cash only, and my car was taken to their holding lot less than a half mile away. I was told by the towing company that by law they can tow a vehicle away on private property even though there are no signs posted. This was a hardship for me since I had to use my college tuition money I had worked for all summer and saved for.
Please be aware of where you park; I learned the hard way.
