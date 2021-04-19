Letter to the editor: Care is Infrastructure
As roads and bridges are needed for our economy and society to function, care for children, the sick, disabled and elderly, is essential in order for millions of workers — especially women — to return to the labor force as the economy rebounds.
President Biden’s new $2.3 trillion infrastructure package includes $425 billion for the care economy, with more care funding expected in the next package. This first package would allow for expanded access to home- and community-based care services for people with disabilities and the elderly as well as upgrades and expanded access to child-care facilities. It would also provide caregiving workers — who are disproportionately women of color — an opportunity to unionize, increase their pay and strengthen their benefits.
Women do the lion’s share of the care work that makes all other work possible. By investing in care, in green jobs, and calling on corporations to pay their fair share while giving workers a voice, Congress has a chance to build an economic recovery that works for all, not just the privileged.
Abby Maxman
Boston, Mass.