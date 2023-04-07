The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

One of the bedrock principles of our democratic form of government is that we, the people, get to tell our elected officials what is on our minds so that they can (hopefully) take those feelings and opinions into account when making the decisions that affect all of our lives.

Our two U.S. senators — Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito — get that. They listen. Our sole U.S. representative Carol Miller, does not. It appears that she only interacts with the public — her constituents — on a very limited basis and in tightly controlled situations where she won’t be asked any inconvenient questions or where she can take all of the credit and accept none of the blame.

