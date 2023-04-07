One of the bedrock principles of our democratic form of government is that we, the people, get to tell our elected officials what is on our minds so that they can (hopefully) take those feelings and opinions into account when making the decisions that affect all of our lives.
Our two U.S. senators — Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito — get that. They listen. Our sole U.S. representative Carol Miller, does not. It appears that she only interacts with the public — her constituents — on a very limited basis and in tightly controlled situations where she won’t be asked any inconvenient questions or where she can take all of the credit and accept none of the blame.
Case in point: I recently expressed to all three of them that the U.S. needs to keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian thuggery and terror. In less than an hour, Manchin’s office acknowledged my e-mail. That same day, I had his reply. Capito’s office replied within a day. Both of them answered my questions and explained their reasoning.
The response from Miller has been silence. After nine days — nothing. West Virginia deserves a congressional representative who both knows why they are there in Washington, D.C., and who remembers the people who put them there. West Virginia deserves better than Carol Miller.
