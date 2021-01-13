Last week, Rep. Carol Miller took the oath of office swearing to protect the Constitution. (On Jan. 6) she broke that oath, voting to deny the election outcome chosen by over 80 million citizens, the largest election vote in history. This cynical denial of the real outcome of the election, preserving the most sacred right under our Constitution, the peaceful transfer of power, contributed to the insurrection which took place Wednesday during which a mob literally ransacked our nation’s Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the certification by Congress of the 2020 election. We now see the harm that the big lie denying the election’s outcome has caused, a lie constantly repeated by our deranged president.
There are consequences. There is objective truth, which our president denies, supported and reinforced by Rep. Miller, and the truth is that Joe Biden won the election, and, having done so, deserves the support of all our citizens.
Thankfully, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, faced with the same choice, behaved honorably, supporting the decisions rightfully made by our states’ Electoral College. Thank you, Senator Capito. Shame on you, Carol Miller.
Lake Polan
Huntington
Expel Representatives Miller, Mooney, other leaders now
Carol Miller and Alex Mooney need to be immediately expelled from Congress after voting to overthrow state elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania. In light of the violent people they emboldened and enabled in their tenure at Congress attacking and desecrating our nation’s Capitol, it should be apparent if there are no repercussions for them and the other elected officials who voted to toss out the votes of millions to install a president more agreeable to their interests, there will be more coup attempts.
The democratic project officially ends once we decide not to hold Trump or any elected Republicans accountable for pressuring state officials to overthrow the election followed by leading an insurrection. This is not an extreme position. Our republic is in great danger. The president and those complicit must be held accountable. We cannot carry on in this way.
Angelo Fioravante
Huntington
American government is
in dire need of its Cicero
America is now at the point Rome was when that democracy fell — disorder and disarray.
In Rome, some retired presidents (consuls), together with religious personnel, were elected to civic positions as “augurs” to provide a conscience for the nation. Augurs were well-versed in ethics, science, theology and law. They taught the people about the unchanging purpose and operation of the constitutional law.
A retired consul named Cicero, now an augur, stood up to teach the law and remind Romans of their traditional citizen responsibilities. But he was too late. Caesar relieved the people of their legislative duties.
Where are men, or women, like Cicero today? We have perhaps one — Mitt Romney. Could Barack Obama be another? But are these two enough for the task? And another thing, are they too late and too short of the mark?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Focus on real, important work of election reform at local level
A large and incredibly vocal percentage of our fellow citizens are absolutely convinced that those in power conspired to corrupt our elections and dampen the will of the people, and I have something to say to them in particular, but it needs heard by all my fellow citizens.
You are absolutely right, but not necessarily in the way you are imagining.
That’s what gerrymandering is. That’s what making it intentionally difficult for poor and minorities to vote is. That’s what throwing roadblocks in front of possible third party or independent candidates is. That’s what not increasing the size of the House of Representatives so we’d have a better apportioned electoral college is.
The list of mundane and regular election interference goes on, but it’s not as exciting a story as the ones some folks prefer to believe.
That’s what this conspiracy nonsense does. Distracts people into chasing fantastical tales that titillate and excite instead of focusing their energy on the mundane things that need worked on. If it’s not an intentional misdirection, it’s serendipitous for the ruling class.
We have folks devoting enormous amounts of personal time and energy to chasing these theories instead of the things we know for a fact happen.
I implore us all to not be distracted. To focus on the real and present work that needs done to strengthen our democracy. Much of that work has to be done in our cities, counties, and state legislatures. I know the media makes the federal activism more exciting, but we have work at home.
Ballot access, an end to gerrymandering, nonpartisan elections with uniform requirements for all regardless of party, and maybe even further reforms like ranked-choice voting. That’s where our minds should be, not wrapped up in some Q fantasy.
Joe Spriegel
Huntington
US has gone from a republic
to mob rule in one year
All the riots from last summer were never called a mob. Juan Williams over and over with a straight face and several “you knows” claimed those were mostly peaceable. Just like being a little bit pregnant. Yet now the protest in D.C. is labeled a mob. It’s not a mob, it’s democracy, a.k.a. mob rule.
Fred Friar
Lavalette