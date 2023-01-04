Wow! The saying “A picture is worth a thousand words” is fully illustrated in an editorial cartoon printed in the Saturday, Dec. 31, edition of The Herald-Disptch. The cartoonist did a superb job of portraying some of President Biden’s blunders as president.
In case anyone missed this editorial cartoon, it shows a grinning Biden with outstretched arms missing four footballs. The caption says, “New Years Ball Drops”. One dropped football is named “Coherent Foreign Policy;” another is named ”Stable Power Grids.” A third ball is named “Immigration” and the fourth is “Recession Fears.”
In a thousand words, I could not describe President Biden’s failures as well as this cartoonist did in this one instance. He also did it with humor. Great job!
