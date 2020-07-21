Essential reporting in volatile times.

Now, all of a sudden, we’re out of coins. You know — change.

I guess everyone took all the loose change and threw it in the river. Everywhere I go I always get change.

Corporate America wants a cashless society, and what better time to try when everyone is scared to death. Keep schools closed. Forced to use charge cards. Tear down statues. Defund the police. Burn the American flag. Destroy businesses.

Destroy America. Maybe your family has a grandmother or an uncle who lived in a communist country. I’m sure they can explain what socialism does.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

