Delegate Chad Lovejoy was there when I needed him. I met Chad in 2017 in Charleston at an afternoon meeting to discuss an important issue affecting many families. Those in attendance including myself at that meeting were very upset and concerned about what could potentially happen to our families. He introduced himself and said he was there to help. He began to listen to our complex problem. He addressed those in attendance at the meeting on our behalf and he began to seek a solution.
When problems arise in life, which they will, problems out of our control, we will need a representative. A representative who has virtue, knowledge, temperance, patience, godliness, brotherly kindness, and love. No other approach will work to solve life’s problems. Delegate Chad Lovejoy was our state Delegate representative at that meeting. He used all of his God-given talents to seek a solution. He worked tirelessly while being a family man, a community leader, and helping others in need of a solution.
I feel I’m a better man after getting to know Chad. He makes government work for the people. Over the next two and half years, he brought leaders from all parties together to solve our problem. Community leaders and officials sitting down to help us. I was humbled by those leaders and officials working together. I personally thank all those involved who deserve credit for our solution. It would not have happened without them. I urge the voters of Cabell and Wayne counties in the 17th District to vote for Delegate Chad Lovejoy to allow him to keep representing the people.
Forrest Marshall
Ona