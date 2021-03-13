West Virginia currently has a law allowing charter schools. No charter school has yet to open in our state, but if House Bill 2012 is signed into law by our governor, Jim Justice, many communities may see charter schools apply to open in their school districts. Based on the bill, charter schools will not provide transportation, free or reduced lunch, and might not even hire individuals with education degrees. Charter schools will also be regulated from a new charter school board in Charleston, not the local county board. If the school is deemed “failing” by the charter school board, it can be abruptly shut down. Another issue is that charter school admission is usually based on a “lottery” or application process, effectively excluding certain children that may wish to attend.
I feel it is very risky to endorse or support a charter school in our area under these conditions, especially because many studies show that charter schools typically do not perform any better than schools in their local public school districts, and a lot of the students in Cabell County qualify for free or reduced lunch based on their socio-economic status. If a charter school suddenly closes (half of which fail by year 15 or sooner), its students will more than likely return to the local public school district that will already have less funds to operate. That’s right. Charter schools take funds from the local school district in which they are located to function. From my understanding, and from many others, House Bill 2012’s aim isn’t just about “school choice” but a way to dismantle public education in our state.
We have amazing schools in Cabell County, and I hope we can come together as a community to preserve our great educational institutions. Public schools need your support now more than ever. It takes a village!
Nicholas Amis
Huntington