In 1775 the Second Continental Congress appoints Benjamin Franklin the postmaster general. The postal clause in the U.S. Constitution grants Congress the power to establish post offices and roads.
The 1792 Postal Service Act creates the Post Office Department. It advances to a cabinet-level department in 1872. The signing of the 1970 Postal Reorganization Act by Richard Nixon results in the United States Postal Service. The USPS by law must serve all Americans, regardless of geography, at uniform price and quality of service. The workforce in 2019 consists of about 600,000 employees.
Some financial constraints hampering USPS performance included: prefunding employee healthcare and retirement for 75 years; precluding competition with other companies such as UPS and FedEx; and enforced price fixing with little regard for increasing operating costs.
Unfortunately, the Amazon contract (profitable for USPS) for the last-mile delivery of Prime received constant criticism from POTUS. In April, Trump said, “The Postal Service is a joke. Because they’re handing out packages for Amazon and other internet companies and every time they bring a package, they lose money on it.” The President advocated charging “four or five times” the current rate, undoubtedly due to unhinged animosity against Jeff Bezos.
In May, Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman, becomes the nation’s 75th postmaster general. Mark Dimondstein writes, “The APWU is deeply concerned with the appointment process to make Mr. Louis DeJoy, a multi-million-dollar major donor to President Trump, the next Postmaster General.” Upon assuming office, DeJoy immediately takes measures to reduce costs and slow the mail service. In July, Senator Joe Manchin asks the postmaster general about troubling reports of post office closures and reduction in workforce concerns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, rural customers rely on the USPS more than ever. Essential USPS workers worry about pink slips, whereas retirees brace for income reductions. Rural customers only hope that their USPS lifeline remains intact.
Roger Combs
Ona