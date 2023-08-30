Chicken Littles issue erroneous warnings about power grid
Matthew Kandrach’s column opposing new EPA power plant standards (“EPA plan would break nation’s electricity grid,” Aug. 29) refers to this summer’s extreme heat without mentioning its cause: climate change driven by carbon pollution. If we want to limit the heat waves and storms that threaten our health and strain the power grid, we need to cut that carbon pollution. That makes EPA’s power plant standards all the more important.
Industry trends and investments from last year’s historic Inflation Reduction Act are already making the grid cleaner. Utilities can meet EPA’s proposed cuts in carbon pollution while keeping the lights and ACs on — and consumers’ bills low, analyses from EPA and the National Resources Defense Council show.
We’ve heard these same arguments time and again from the “no-can-do” crowd. Kandrach and other Chicken Littles issued similar warnings when EPA proposed carbon rules in 2015. Although those rules never went into effect, something remarkable happened: Because of falling costs for cleaner energy, the power sector met EPA’s targets more than a decade early.
The nation is on the path to cleaner power sector, one that can withstand extreme weather without worsening the climate crisis. EPA’s standards are key to achieving this. Let’s stop scaring customers and join together to move forward.
David Doniger
Senior strategic director,
Climate & Clean Energy Program, National Resources Defense Council
Where did Biden family’s wealth come from?
After over 30 years in government, President Biden has gone from a person with no wealth to a millionaire with several luxurious homes. Most of his family can also claim to be millionaires. Where did they get all this wealth? It is estimated that President Biden and his family have received over $30 million from foreign governments.
Enormous amounts of bank records, texts, and other intelligence uncovered by a House of Representatives committee strongly indicate that President Biden and son Hunter have been engaged in a multi-year pattern of racketeering, including influence peddling, bribery, extortion, and money laundering. While this has not yet been proven, as the House Committee is continuing its investigation, we should be horrified that President Biden’s family, and possibly himself, have received huge sums of money from foreign governments whose economic and strategic interests run counter to the United States’, all while President Biden is in charge of America’s foreign policy.
Biden’s first response to a reporter’s question regarding the House Committee’s disclosures was, “Show me the money.” What arrogance. Well, the House Committee is now on the money trail. President Biden owes the American people a complete accounting of all his family’s financial involvement with foreign countries, and he should provide it during an unscripted news conference.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
Gender confusion takes many forms
I’m confused. If a man who identifies as a woman is intimately involved with a woman who identifies as a man, is it a heterosexual relationship?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.