Chicken Littles issue erroneous warnings about power grid

Matthew Kandrach’s column opposing new EPA power plant standards (“EPA plan would break nation’s electricity grid,” Aug. 29) refers to this summer’s extreme heat without mentioning its cause: climate change driven by carbon pollution. If we want to limit the heat waves and storms that threaten our health and strain the power grid, we need to cut that carbon pollution. That makes EPA’s power plant standards all the more important.

