This Saturday, Cabell County residents have the opportunity to shape the future of education in our community by voting for the school bond. You can read other Herald-Dispatch stories to learn about the economic impact of the bond (spoiler alert: it’s $300 million), but I want to tell you a little about why I support the bond and why I hope you can, too.

If the bond is approved, the school my children attend — which is where my husband works — is one of the eight schools slated for vital improvements or new construction. While each school has its own issues, I’m familiar with ours. The school is not ADA-compliant, the roof is bad, and I’m pretty sure the boiler was installed when Marshall University was still Marshall College.

I can talk about our lack of space. For example, my husband doesn’t have a classroom; he has a nook. He teaches his music class behind a bookshelf in the room that also serves as a partial library and the PTO storage space. He, a highly qualified educator (he made me type that) in Cabell County, is literally teaching his class in a corner behind tubs of last year’s book fair posters.

But the main reason we need this new school is one we can all support; our children — mine, yours, and those still a twinkle in someone’s eye — deserve the best education in the best facilities and we get to make that happen. Why would we limit ourselves? We shape the future of education in Cabell County by voting for the school bond.

I hope you’ll join me this Saturday to vote for the Cabell County school bond.

Cara Bailey

Huntington

