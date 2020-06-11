In a recent letter to the editor, Charles W. Britz had high praise for China’s handling of the China virus. Mr. Britz was equally critical of our country’s handling of the China virus.
China is responsible for over 100,000 deaths in the United States from this China virus. When this virus was discovered in Wuhan, China shut down travel from Wuhan to the rest of China, but they let residents fly from China to all parts of the world, spreading the virus. China kept this virus secret for several months while they spread the virus to the rest of the world. The Chinese doctors who reported on the disease ended up missing or dying. The United States reporters working in China trying to find out about the virus, and why it was kept secret, were deported back to the United States.
Our president, on learning of the China virus, immediately shut down air traffic to and from China. He organized a task force headed by Dr. Fauci and overseen by Vice President Pence to find ways to stop the spread of the virus. He put us on a crash course to develop a vaccine. He involved the best personnel in the medical, private and military sectors.
If Mr. Britz had been a citizen of China and criticized the Chinese government over the handling of the China virus, he would be put in a re-education camp and never heard of again.
China is responsible for the spread of the China virus. They lied about being responsible for this, and then they tried to blame the United States.
Mr. Britz has swallowed the China lies hook, line and sinker. He needs to open up his mind and learn the true facts.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio