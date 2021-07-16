The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I think the simplest definition of a socialist is if you want to be treated as a first-grader and need big government to make all decisions for you all your life except when to go to the bathroom, then you are a socialist. If you feel that after leaving your home nest that you are capable of deciding what you want to do with the rest of your life, like do I become a doctor, lawyer, carpenter, plumber or heaven forbid a lifetime politician, then you are an American who believes in our Constitution, free speech for everyone, freedom of religion and freedom from oppressive government, period! God save the USA.

Terry Thornburg

Huntington

